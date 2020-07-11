According to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended July 7, NET LENGTH for crude oil futures plunged -17 850 contracts to 686 543 for the week. Speculative long positions fell -17 850 contracts while shorts dropped -9 341 contracts. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for gasoline declined -5 891 contracts to 41 383, while NET LENGTH for heating oil futures added +1 018 contracts to 4 192. NET SHORT for natural gas futures declined -8 464 contracts to 54 909 contracts for the week. Gold futures’ NET LENGTH added +688 contracts to 267 358. Speculative long positions increased +8 088 contracts while shorts gained +7 400. Silver futures’ NET LENGTH added +224 contracts to 37 825. For PGMs, NET LENGTH of Nymex platinum futures gained +1 467 contracts to 17 315 while that for palladium added +395 contracts to 1 514.

