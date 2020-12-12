Sat, Dec 12, 2020 @ 12:54 GMT
CFTC Commitments of Traders – Gold Price Rebounded after Correction

By ActionForex.com

According to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended December 8, NET LENGTH for crude oil futures decreased -2 536 contracts to 514 629 for the week. Speculative long position fell -6 251 contracts, while shorts dropped -3 715 contracts. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for gasoline gained +4 030 contracts to 64 393, while heating oil’s NET LENGTH added +1 976 contracts to 22 417. NET LENGTH in Natural Gas futures plunged -29 392 contracts to 10 351 for the week.

Gold futures’ NET LENGTH rose +8 906 contracts to 269 220 while silver futures’ NET LENGTH added +484 contracts to 48 376. For PGMs, NET LENGTH of Nymex platinum futures gained +2 479 contracts to 24 502 while that for palladium slipped -413 contracts to 2 611.

