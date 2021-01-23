CFTC Commitments of Traders – Crude Oil Bets Trimmed Sharply on Price Correction

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

According to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended January 19, NET LENGTH for crude oil futures sank -19 133 contracts to 508 584 for the week. Speculative long position slumped -27 482 contracts, while shorts fell -8 349 contracts. As we predicted in last week’s report, correction in crude oil price after 3 consecutive weekly gain should be a drag on the net length. The profit-taking was driven by concerns over resurgence of coronavirus cases. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for gasoline dropped -2 341 contracts to 82 928, while heating oil’s NET LENGTH gained +3 212 contracts to 13 805. NET LENGTH for Natural Gas futures added+2606 contracts.

Gold futures’ NET LENGTH added +411 contracts to 246 638 while silver futures’ NET LENGTH slipped -790 contracts to 52 002. For PGMs, NET LENGTH of Nymex platinum futures added +427 contracts to 27 886 while that for palladium dropped -399 contracts to 2 563.