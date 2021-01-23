Sat, Jan 23, 2021 @ 12:49 GMT
CFTC Commitments of Traders – Crude Oil Bets Trimmed Sharply on Price Correction

By ActionForex.com

According to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended January 19, NET LENGTH for crude oil futures sank -19 133 contracts to 508 584 for the week. Speculative long position slumped  -27 482 contracts, while shorts fell -8 349 contracts. As we predicted in last week’s report, correction in crude oil price after 3 consecutive weekly gain should be a drag on the net length. The profit-taking was driven by concerns over resurgence of coronavirus cases. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for gasoline dropped -2 341 contracts to 82 928, while heating oil’s NET LENGTH gained +3 212 contracts to 13 805. NET LENGTH for Natural Gas futures added+2606 contracts.

Gold futures’ NET LENGTH added +411 contracts to 246 638 while silver futures’ NET LENGTH slipped -790 contracts to 52 002. For PGMs, NET LENGTH of Nymex platinum futures added +427 contracts to 27 886 while that for palladium dropped -399 contracts to 2 563.

 

 

