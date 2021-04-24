Sat, Apr 24, 2021 @ 13:38 GMT
Home Action Insight Oil N' Gold CFTC Commitments of Traders - Traders Bet Crude Oil Prices to Go...

CFTC Commitments of Traders – Traders Bet Crude Oil Prices to Go Higher

By ActionForex.com

According to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended April 20, NET LENGTH for crude oil futures gained +7 305 contracts to 499 983 for the week. Speculative long position rose +7 060 contracts, while shorts slipped -245 contracts. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for heating oil dropped -1 545 contracts to 11 157, while that for gasoline increased +5 987 contracts to 48 021. NET SHORT of natural gas futures declined -1 194 contracts to 50 082 during the week.

Gold futures’ NET LENGTH added +624 contracts to 181 498 while silver futures’ NET LENGTH increased +5 257 contracts to 41 681. For PGMs, NET LENGTH of Nymex platinum futures added +1 053 contracts to 25 685 while that for palladium slipped -158 contracts to 2 695.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.