CFTC Commitments of Traders – Traders Bet Crude Oil Prices to Go Higher

According to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended April 20, NET LENGTH for crude oil futures gained +7 305 contracts to 499 983 for the week. Speculative long position rose +7 060 contracts, while shorts slipped -245 contracts. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for heating oil dropped -1 545 contracts to 11 157, while that for gasoline increased +5 987 contracts to 48 021. NET SHORT of natural gas futures declined -1 194 contracts to 50 082 during the week.

Gold futures’ NET LENGTH added +624 contracts to 181 498 while silver futures’ NET LENGTH increased +5 257 contracts to 41 681. For PGMs, NET LENGTH of Nymex platinum futures added +1 053 contracts to 25 685 while that for palladium slipped -158 contracts to 2 695.