CFTC Commitments of Traders – Bets on Higher Crude Oil Prices Increased amid Demand Hopes

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

According to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended June 8, NET LENGTH for crude oil futures jumped +19 202 contracts to 510 499 for the week. Speculative long position rose +18 717 contracts, while shorts dropped -485 contracts. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for heating oil fell -1 617 contracts to 21 087, while that for gasoline declined -1 923 contracts to 53 752. NET SHORT of natural gas futures soared +15 077 contracts to 102 508 during the week.

Gold futures’ NET LENGTH decreased -4 314 contracts to 209 387 while silver futures’ NET LENGTH rose 2 289 contracts to 49 806. For PGMs, NET LENGTH of Nymex platinum futures declined -3 881 contracts to 20 164 while that for palladium added +113 contracts to 2 475.



<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>