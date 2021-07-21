Thu, Jul 22, 2021 @ 00:06 GMT
HomeAction InsightOil N' GoldUS Crude Oil Inventory Surprisingly Increased for First Time in 3 Months

US Crude Oil Inventory Surprisingly Increased for First Time in 3 Months

By ActionForex.com

The report from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that total crude oil and petroleum products (ex. SPR) stocks rose +4.42 mmb to 1275.28 mmb in the week ended June 16. Crude oil inventory increased, for the first time since mid-April, by +2.11 mmb (consensus: -4.47 mmb) to 439.69 mmb. Stockpile increased in 3 out of 5 PADDs. PADD 3 (Gulf Coast) saw growth of +1.9 mmb. Cushing stock sank -1.35 mmb to 36.71 mmb. Utilization rate decreased -0.4 percentage points to 91.4% while crude production steadied at 11.4M bpd for the week. Crude oil imports increased +0.88M bpd to 7.1M bpd in the week. Concerning refined oil product inventories, gasoline inventory slipped -0.12 mmb to 236.41 mmb as demand added +0.13% to 9.3M bpd. The market had anticipated a -1.04 mmb fall in stockpile. Production dropped -7.38% to 9.13M bpd while imports were up +31.61% to 1.37M bpd during the week. Distillate stockpile dropped -1.35 mmb to 141 mmb. The market had anticipated a +0.56 mmb increase. Demand jumped +24.05% to 3.93M bpd. Production dipped -0.49% to 4.9 mmb while imports rose +12.99% to 0.087M bpd during the week

A day earlier, the industry-sponsored API estimated that crude oil inventory was up +0.81 mmb. Gasoline stockpile gained +3.31 mmb, while that for distillate dropped -1.23 mmb

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.