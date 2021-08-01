CFTC Commitments of Traders – Crude Oil’s Net Long Increased Only Slightly Despite Price Rise

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

According to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended July 27. NET LENGTH for crude oil futures added +1 024 contracts to 449 764 for the week. Speculative long position gained +8 365 contracts, while shorts increased +7 341 contracts. Bets on higher and lower crude oil prices were largely balanced as the front-month WTI contract continued hovering at highest since October 2018. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for heating oil added gained +2 646 contracts to 26 895, while that for gasoline rose +7 014 contracts to 36 351. NET SHORT of natural gas futures jumped +10 216 contracts to 137 758 during the week. Gold futures’ NET LENGTH gained +3 416 contracts to 199 388 while silver futures’ NET LENGTH declined -6 258 contracts to 31 217. For PGMs, NET LENGTH of Nymex platinum futures dropped -318 contracts to 11 795 while that for palladium dropped -1 08 contracts to 1 175.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>