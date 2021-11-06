CFTC Commitments of Traders – Profit Taking Continued in Energy Futures

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

According to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended November 2, NET LENGTH of crude oil futures dropped -4 425 contracts to 419 293. Speculative longs dropped -4 425 contracts while shorts gained +2 885 contracts. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for heating oil dropped -3 407 contracts to 22 384, while that for gasoline slipped -1 348 contracts to 49 697. NET SHORT of natural gas futures slipped -475 contracts to 137 713 during the week.

Gold futures’ NET LENGTH added +569 contracts to 215 129. Silver futures’ NET LENGTH dropped -4 417 contracts to 33 115. For PGMs, NET LENGTH of Nymex platinum futures added +462 contracts to 15 364, while NET SHORT for palladium futures added +437 contracts to 3 391.