Sat, Nov 06, 2021 @ 17:23 GMT
HomeAction InsightOil N' GoldCFTC Commitments of Traders - Profit Taking Continued in Energy Futures

CFTC Commitments of Traders – Profit Taking Continued in Energy Futures

By ActionForex.com

According to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended November 2, NET LENGTH of crude oil futures dropped -4 425 contracts to 419 293. Speculative longs dropped -4 425 contracts while shorts gained +2 885 contracts. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for heating oil dropped -3 407 contracts to 22 384, while that for gasoline slipped -1 348 contracts to 49 697. NET SHORT of natural gas futures slipped -475 contracts to 137 713 during the week.

Gold futures’ NET LENGTH added +569 contracts to 215 129. Silver futures’ NET LENGTH dropped -4 417 contracts to 33 115. For PGMs,  NET LENGTH of Nymex platinum futures added +462 contracts to 15 364, while NET SHORT for palladium futures added +437 contracts to 3 391.

 

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.