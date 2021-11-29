CFTC Commitments of Traders – Global Commodity Prices Slumped on Omicron Worries

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

According to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended November 23, NET LENGTH of crude oil futures sank -8 128 contracts to 407 657. Speculative longs added +417 contracts while shorts jumped +8 545 contracts. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for heating oil dropped -1 398 contracts to 15 631, while that for gasoline gained +1 780 contracts to 55 994. NET SHORT of natural gas futures declined -7 365 contracts to 137 255 during the week.

Gold futures’ NET LENGTH slumped -25 369 contracts to 234 411. Silver futures’ NET LENGTH fell -5 520 contracts to 40 105. For PGMs, NET LENGTH of Nymex platinum futures plunged -7 878 contracts to 13 135, while NET SHORT for palladium futures slipped -272 contracts to 1 766.