Sat, Dec 04, 2021 @ 07:08 GMT
CFTC Commitments of Traders – Traders Remained Bearish over Commodity Prices amidst Omicron Uncertainty

By ActionForex.com

According to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended November 30, NET LENGTH of crude oil futures slumped -20 423 contracts to 387 234. Speculative longs added +1 276 contracts while shorts soared +21 699 contracts. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for heating oil declined -4 406 contracts to 11 225, while that for gasoline plummeted -10 380 contracts to 45 614. NET SHORT of natural gas futures dropped -4 577 contracts to 132 678 during the week. Gold futures’ NET LENGTH sank -8 551 contracts to 225 860. Silver futures’ NET LENGTH slipped -1 671 contracts to 38 434. For PGMs,  NET LENGTH of Nymex platinum futures dropped -4 187 contracts to 8 948, while NET SHORT for palladium futures added +1 207 contracts to 2 973.

