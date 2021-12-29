Thu, Dec 30, 2021 @ 05:44 GMT
HomeAction InsightOil N' GoldCFTC Commitments of Traders - Long Bets of Crude Oil Futures Reduced...

CFTC Commitments of Traders – Long Bets of Crude Oil Futures Reduced on Profit-Taking

By ActionForex.com

According to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended December 21, NET LENGTH of crude oil futures sank -6 882 contracts to 340 255. Speculative longs dropped -4 957 contracts while shorts added +1 925 contracts. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for heating oil added +174 contracts to 4 897, while that for gasoline gained +3 719 contracts to 60 153. NET SHORT of natural gas futures rose +10 986 contracts to 141 212 during the week.

Gold futures’ NET LENGTH gained +3 410 contracts to 205 811. Silver futures’ NET LENGTH decreased -1 058 contracts to 20 926. For PGMs,  NET LENGTH of Nymex platinum futures slipped -2 463 contracts to 1 268, while NET SHORT for palladium futures dipped -135 contracts to 3 639.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.