CFTC Commitments of Traders – Long Bets of Crude Oil Futures Reduced on Profit-Taking

According to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended December 21, NET LENGTH of crude oil futures sank -6 882 contracts to 340 255. Speculative longs dropped -4 957 contracts while shorts added +1 925 contracts. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for heating oil added +174 contracts to 4 897, while that for gasoline gained +3 719 contracts to 60 153. NET SHORT of natural gas futures rose +10 986 contracts to 141 212 during the week.

Gold futures’ NET LENGTH gained +3 410 contracts to 205 811. Silver futures’ NET LENGTH decreased -1 058 contracts to 20 926. For PGMs, NET LENGTH of Nymex platinum futures slipped -2 463 contracts to 1 268, while NET SHORT for palladium futures dipped -135 contracts to 3 639.

