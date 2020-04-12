As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended April 7, NET LENGTH in USD Index added +959 contracts to 15 014. Traders trimmed bets on both side as the market awaited more stimulus from the Fed. Speculative long positions dropped -134 contracts and short positions fell -1093 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures gained +5 377 contracts to 79 624. NET LENGTH for GBP futures declined -1 300 contracts to 3 693.

On safe-haven currencies, NET LENGTH on CHF futures added +657 contracts to 5 604. NET LENGTH on JPY futures rose +4 128 contracts to 22 410. On commodity currencies, NET SHORT for AUD futures rose +3 734 contracts to 35 398. Speculative long positions dropped -832 contracts while added +2 902 contracts. Separately, NET SHORT for NZD futures fell -1 453 contracts to 14 653 during the week while NET SHORT for CAD futures gained +2 504 contracts to 24 433.