As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended April 14, NET LENGTH in USD Index added +333 contracts to 15 357. Speculative long positions gained +1 044 contracts and short positions added +711 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures rose +6 993 contracts to 86 617. NET LENGTH for GBP futures dropped -461 contracts to 3 232.

On safe-haven currencies, NET LENGTH on CHF futures dropped -947 contracts to 4 657. NET LENGTH on JPY futures gained +233 contracts to 22 643. On commodity currencies, NET SHORT for AUD futures added +156 contracts to 35 554. Speculative long positions fell -4 446 contracts while declined -4 290 contracts. Separately, NET SHORT for NZD futures dipped -75 contracts to 14 578 during the week while NET SHORT for CAD futures dropped -673 contracts to 23 760.