As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended June 23, NET SHORT for USD Index futures slipped -30 to 5 314 contracts. Speculative long positions increased +857 contracts and short positions added +827 contracts. Bets on both sides climbed slightly and were largely balanced, suggesting that the market still lacked direction. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures gained +1 316 contracts to 118 448. NET SHORT for GBP futures rose +2 518 contracts to 18 516 for the week.
On safe-haven currencies, NET LENGTH on CHF futures dropped -158 contracts to 1 448. NET LENGTH on JPY futures rose +5 348 contracts to 27458. Net shorts of commodity currencies futures fell across the board. NET SHORT for AUD futures dropped -1 722 to 4 810. Speculative long positions increased +4 289 contracts while shorts added +2 567 contracts. Separately, NET SHORT for NZD futures dropped -1 917 contracts to just 15 during the week while NET SHORT for CAD futures fell -4 652 contracts to 20 834.
CFTC Commitments of Traders fx – Bets on USD Still Limited as Traders Weighed Recovery against Second Coronavirus Wave
