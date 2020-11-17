As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended November 10, USD Index futures drifted to NET SHORT of 1 128 contracts. Speculative long positions increased +1 177 contracts and short positions gained +3 046 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures fell -5 062 contracts to 135 287. NET SHORT of GBP futures soared +6 468 contracts to 17 695 contracts during the week.

On safe-haven currencies, NET LENGTH on CHF futures added +969 contracts to 15 864. By contrast, NET LENGTH on JPY futures soared +13 796 contracts to 41 894. Concerning commodity currencies, NET SHORT of AUD futures jumped +7 406 contracts to 8 720. Separately, NZD futures’ NET LENGTH added +666 contracts to 7 717 during the week. Meanwhile, NET SHORT for CAD futures increased 663 contracts to 21 349 contracts.