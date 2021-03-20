CFTC Commitments of Traders – Bets on Risk Currencies Trimmed

Sat, Mar 20, 2021 @ 16:16 GMT
By ActionForex.com

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended March 16, USD drifted to NET LENGTH of 14 724 contracts to 5 837. Speculative long positions gained +2 816 contracts while shorts slumped -11 908 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures sank -11 988 contracts to 89 976. NET LENGTH of GBP futures declined -5 311 contract to 28 600.

On safe-haven currencies, NET LENGTH on CHF futures plunged -9 722 contracts to 4 671 while JPY futures drifted to NET SHORT of 39 368 contracts. Concerning commodity currencies,  NET SHORT for AUD futures decreased -455 contracts to 7 620. Separately, NZD futures’ NET LENGTH fell -11 097 contracts to 6 029 during the week. Meanwhile, NET LENGTH for CAD futures decreased -718 contracts to 10 263 contracts.

