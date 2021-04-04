Sun, Apr 04, 2021 @ 06:24 GMT
Home Action Insight Special Topics CFTC Commitments of Traders - Bets on Lower Euro Soared on Rising...

CFTC Commitments of Traders – Bets on Lower Euro Soared on Rising US Yields and Renewed Lockdowns

By ActionForex.com

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended March 30, NET LENGTH of USD index futures added +343 contracts to 5 726. Speculative long positions gained +2 667 contracts while shorts added +2 324 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures slumped +19 583 contracts to 73 739. NET LENGTH of GBP futures increased +3 140 contract to 24 959.

On safe-haven currencies, NET LENGTH on CHF futures added +1 397 contracts to 4 269 while NET SHORT of JPY futures rose +5 956 contracts 59 481. Concerning commodity currencies,  NET LENGTH for AUD futures more than doubled to 6 321 contracts. Separately, NZD futures’ NET LENGTH slipped -678 contracts to 4 046 during the week. Meanwhile, NET LENGTH for CAD futures increased +1 415 contracts to 6 518 contracts.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.