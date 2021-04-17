CFTC Commitments of Traders – Net Long of Commodity Currencies Fell Across the Board

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended April 13, NET LENGTH of USD index futures gained +1 504 contracts to 5 953. Speculative long positions dropped -1 027 contracts while shorts fell -2 531 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures slipped -671 contracts to 66 851. NET LENGTH of GBP futures increased +5 639 contract to 25 590.

On safe-haven currencies, NET LENGTH on CHF futures fell -2 421 contracts to 824 while NET SHORT of JPY futures increased -323 contracts 58 312. Concerning commodity currencies, NET LENGTH for AUD futures dropped -307 contracts to 3 759 contracts. Separately, NZD futures’ NET LENGTH slipped -618 contracts to 2 520 during the week. Meanwhile, NET LENGTH for CAD futures decreased -284 contracts to 2 406 contracts.





