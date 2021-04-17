Sat, Apr 17, 2021 @ 11:26 GMT
CFTC Commitments of Traders – Net Long of Commodity Currencies Fell Across the Board

By ActionForex.com

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended April 13, NET LENGTH of USD index futures gained +1 504 contracts to 5 953. Speculative long positions dropped -1 027 contracts while shorts fell -2 531 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures slipped -671 contracts to 66 851. NET LENGTH of GBP futures increased +5 639 contract to 25 590.

On safe-haven currencies, NET LENGTH on CHF futures fell -2 421 contracts to 824 while NET SHORT of JPY futures increased -323 contracts 58 312. Concerning commodity currencies,  NET LENGTH for AUD futures dropped -307 contracts to 3 759 contracts. Separately, NZD futures’ NET LENGTH slipped -618 contracts to 2 520 during the week. Meanwhile, NET LENGTH for CAD futures decreased -284 contracts to 2 406 contracts.

