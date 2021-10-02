CFTC Commitments of Traders- Bets on Lower Euro Jumped amidst Energy Crisis

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended September 28, NET LENGTH of USD index futures gained +1 361 contracts to 26 461. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures slumped -11 223 contracts to just 872. Speculative shorts soared remarkably, by +16 860 contracts. GBP futures returned to NET LENGTH of 1 964 contracts. British pound’s recovery after the hawkish BOE meeting proved short-lived. The market is concerned about the implications of energy shortage.

On safe-haven currencies, NET SHORT of CHF future gained +2 370 contracts to 11 587 while that of JPY futures jumped +8 689 contracts to 64 760. Concerning commodity currencies, NET SHORT of AUD futures added (but decelerated further), by +799 contracts to 86 383. NET LENGTH for NZD futures added +2 144 contracts to 10 246 during the week. CAD futures’ NET SHORT fell -7 642 contracts to 20 235.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>