Sat, Oct 23, 2021 @ 16:13 GMT
CFTC Commitments of Traders – RIsk Currencies Gained Ground on Improved Sentiment

By ActionForex.com

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended October 19, NET LENGTH of USD index futures added +872 contracts to 35 934. Bets decreased on both sides. Concerning European currencies, NET SHORT of EUR futures declined -6 291 contracts to 15 483. Speculative shorts fell -9 192 contract while shorts slumped -15 438. GBP futures switched to NET LENGTH of 1 615 as traders squared their short positions.

On safe-haven currencies, NET SHORT of CHF future gained +4 612 contracts to 17 584 while that of JPY futures soared +26 100 contracts to 102 734. Concerning commodity currencies, NET SHORT of AUD futures sank -11 550 contracts to 76 058. NET LENGTH for NZD futures dropped -2 308 contracts to 6 440 during the week. CAD futures’ NET SHORT slumped -16 936 contracts to 10 924.

