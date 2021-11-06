Sat, Nov 06, 2021 @ 17:23 GMT
CFTC Commitments of Traders – British Pound Slumped as BOE Refrained from Hike Rate

By ActionForex.com

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended November 2, NET LENGTH of USD index futures added +525 contracts to 34 982. Bets increased on longs but dropped on shorts. The greenback got supported as the Fed will formally start QE tapering in mid-November. Concerning European currencies, NET SHORT of EUR futures declined -5 118 contracts to 6 138. NET LENGTH of GBP futures edged higher, by +94 contracts to 15 047. The BOE disappointed the market by leaving the Bank rate unchanged in November. Sterling slumped after the meeting .

On safe-haven currencies, NET SHORT of CHF future gained +1 269 contracts to 20 648 while that of JPY futures added +588 contracts to 107 624. Concerning commodity currencies, NET SHORT of AUD futures climbed +250 contracts to 75 496. NET LENGTH for NZD futures increased +4 955 contracts to 13 861 during the week. CAD futures saw NET LENGTH up +842 contracts to 4 162.

ActionForex.com

