CFTC Commitments of Traders – JPY’s Net Short Trimmed Sharply on Safe Haven Demand

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended November 30, NET LENGTH of USD index futures added +104 contracts to 35 879. Bets on both sides fell further. Concerning European currencies, NET SHORT of EUR futures gained +6 788 contracts to 23 240 while that of GBP futures increased +4 320 contracts to 38 899.

On safe-haven currencies, NET SHORT of CHF futures gained +2 806 contracts to 14 182 while that of JPY futures slumped -18 387 contracts to 78 866. Concerning commodity currencies, NET SHORT of AUD futures jumped +16 920 contracts to 80 185. NET LENGTH for NZD futures dropped -3 309 contracts to 10 630 during the week. NET SHORT of CAD futures rallied +10 940 contracts to 14 075.

