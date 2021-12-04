Sat, Dec 04, 2021 @ 07:08 GMT
CFTC Commitments of Traders – JPY’s Net Short Trimmed Sharply on Safe Haven Demand

By ActionForex.com

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended November 30, NET LENGTH of USD index futures added +104 contracts to 35 879. Bets on both sides fell further. Concerning European currencies, NET SHORT of EUR futures gained +6 788 contracts to 23 240 while that of GBP futures increased +4 320 contracts to 38 899.

On safe-haven currencies, NET SHORT of CHF futures gained +2 806 contracts to 14 182 while that of JPY futures slumped -18 387 contracts to 78 866. Concerning commodity currencies, NET SHORT of AUD futures jumped +16 920 contracts to 80 185. NET LENGTH for NZD futures dropped -3 309 contracts to 10 630 during the week. NET SHORT of CAD futures rallied +10 940 contracts to 14 075.

ActionForex.com

