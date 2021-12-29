Thu, Dec 30, 2021 @ 05:44 GMT
CFTC Commitments of Traders – Net Short of British Pound Futures Increased Further Despite Price Rebound

By ActionForex.com

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended December 21, NET LENGTH of USD index futures gained +3 874 contracts to 35 115. Speculative long positions rose +3 959 contracts but shorts added +85 contracts. NET SHORT of EUR futures dropped -1 717 contracts to 10 162 while that of GBP futures jumped +6 938 contracts to 57 686.

On safe-haven currencies, NET SHORT of CHF futures added +891 contracts to 9 227 while that of JPY futures dipped -1 237 contracts to 52 286. Concerning commodity currencies, NET SHORT of AUD futures rose +1 451 contracts to 80 354. NZD futures’ NET SHORT added +275 contracts to 6 136 during the week. NET SHORT of CAD futures decreased -3 251 contracts to 9 877.

