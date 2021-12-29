CFTC Commitments of Traders – Net Short of British Pound Futures Increased Further Despite Price Rebound

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended December 21, NET LENGTH of USD index futures gained +3 874 contracts to 35 115. Speculative long positions rose +3 959 contracts but shorts added +85 contracts. NET SHORT of EUR futures dropped -1 717 contracts to 10 162 while that of GBP futures jumped +6 938 contracts to 57 686.

On safe-haven currencies, NET SHORT of CHF futures added +891 contracts to 9 227 while that of JPY futures dipped -1 237 contracts to 52 286. Concerning commodity currencies, NET SHORT of AUD futures rose +1 451 contracts to 80 354. NZD futures’ NET SHORT added +275 contracts to 6 136 during the week. NET SHORT of CAD futures decreased -3 251 contracts to 9 877.

