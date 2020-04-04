Next week brings some of the most current data on how Canada performed in the early days of the coronavirus crisis. The week kicks off with the latest edition of the Bank of Canada’s quarterly Business Outlook Survey. The BOS is always an important read on economic conditions ahead of the bank’s quarterly forecast update, and timely survey data is even more essential during a crisis. Given that the survey period is unlikely to have covered the ramping up of social distancing and closure of non-essential services, this report will probably understate the true state of business conditions. For what it’s worth, this week’s manufacturing PMI (surveyed over the second half of March) fell to its lowest level on record . If Canada had an equivalent services measure it likely would have been even worse, as we saw in Europe. We think it’s likely the BoC followed up with participants after the official survey period to see how they were coping with growing containment measures and a rapidly-deteriorating economic outlook. If so, the bank’s commentary alongside the survey is likely to be more interesting than the numbers themselves. We’ll also be keeping an eye on comments related to the energy sector—oil prices were already falling sharply during the likely survey period, but didn’t drop below US$30/bbl (WTI) until the middle of last month.

The other key data release will be Canada’s March employment report. Today’s US employment numbers were worse than expected but still far from reflecting the current status of the US labour market. Canada’s figures will be a bit timelier thanks to the survey being conducted a week later than the US’s (Canada’s covers the work week from March 16-20). Still the numbers won’t capture further deterioration in the labour market toward the end of last month. We expect next week’s data will show a whopping 1 million decline in the employment count and a startling jump in the unemployment rate to 10%. That’s based on reports that roughly 1 million Canadians filed for employment insurance in the survey week. With another 1 million filing in the following week (and more this week), the current unemployment rate is likely 15% or higher. One data point to keep an eye on will be the split between temporary and permanent layoffs. The US’s jobs report showed much of the increase in unemployment in March was tied to temporary layoffs, which should make for a faster economic recovery than if job cuts were permanent.

In terms of policy developments, next week should be a bit quieter in Canada with the federal government having now unveiled extensive support for both households and businesses, including a whopping $71 billion wage subsidy that leaves total commitments (excluding tax deferrals and lending programs) north of $105 billion. One gap that remains is measures to support larger firms in the most affected industries, like energy companies and airlines. Such a package is in the works but was further delayed this week, so we could see an announcement next week. Also important for the energy sector will be any global coordination on output cuts. Reports of a potential deal between Saudi Arabia and Russia to stop flooding the market with supply (in the middle of a demand shock) pushed oil prices sharply higher late this week. But a deal might require unprecedented cooperation from non-OPEC+ producers like the US, and potentially even Canada.