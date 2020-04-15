For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Silver rose 1.47% against the USD and closed at USD16.21 per ounce.
In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 16.11, with silver trading 0.59% lower against the USD from yesterday’s close.
The pair is expected to find support at 15.91, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 15.71. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 16.41, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 16.71.
The white metal is showing convergence with its 20 Hr moving average and trading above its 50 Hr moving average.