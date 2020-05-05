General Trend:

  • Gainers in HK include tech and energy firms
  • Sectors moving higher in Australia include Energy, Resources and Financials; Qantas and James Hardie rise after issuing business updates
  • Offshore yuan (CNH) rises amid dearth of new Trump comments on China
  • Aussie Treasurer: Support already provided will be enough
  • Leaders of NZ and AU meet to discuss border
  • RBA offers baseline scenarios for GDP, to broaden range of eligible collateral for OMOs; RBA to release quarterly statement on monetary policy (SOMP) on Friday
  • Indonesia enters technical recession in Q1 (as expected)
  • Malaysia Central Bank expected to cut rates by 50bps

Headlines/Economic Data

Australia/New Zealand

- advertisement -
  • ASX 200 opened +0.2%
  • (AU) RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA (RBA) LEAVES CASH TARGET RATE UNCHANGED AT 0.25% AND 3-YR BOND YIELD TARGET AT 0.25%, AS EXPECTED; Unemployment to peak ~10% and will remain above 7% at the end of 2021; Sees Q2 CPI turning negative temporarily; Sees 2021 CPI 1.0-1.5%; Sees 2020 GDP at -6% y/y
  • (AU) Australia Treasurer Frydenberg: Sees A$50B hit to GDP in Q2 ($32B); Shutdown costs A$4B in economic activity per week
  • (AU) Australia Apr AIG Performance of Construction Index: 21.6 v 37.9 prior (record low)
  • JHX.AU Guides FY20 adj Net $350-355M (prior $350-370M); Suspends dividend; to layoff global workforce by ~375 employees; gives business update
  • (NZ) NEW ZEALAND MAR BUILDING PERMITS M/M: -21.3% V +4.7% PRIOR
  • (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) adds A$1.56B to banking system through repos v A$1.83B prior
  • (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA): Excess cash at exchange settlement (ES) accounts at A$61.9B v A$60.6B prior
  • (AU) Australia Mar 14th to Apr 18th Weekly Payroll Jobs y/y: -7.5% v -6.0% prior; Wages y/y: -8.2% v -6.7% prior
  • (AU) Australia PM Morrison: We need to get 1M Australians back to work; Early access to pension funds now totals A$10B

Japan

  • Nikkei 225 closed for holiday
  • 9984.JP WeWork co-founder Neumann sues for canceled deal – press
  • 4901.JP Japan planning to speed up approval of Avigan for use treating coronavirus, thought it could come before the end of May – Nikkei

Korea

  • Kospi closed for holiday
  • (KR) South Korea Fin Min Hong: there is a need to temporarily ease regulations that have become obstacles to corporate investment; called on ministry officials to draw up plans to revitalize private consumption – Yonhap

China/Hong Kong

  • Hang Seng opened +0.6%; Shanghai Composite closed for holiday
  • (CN) China National Health Commission Coronavirus Update for May 4th: 1 additional cases ( imported v 3 prior) v 3 prior; Additional deaths: 0 v 0 prior; Additional Asymptomatic cases: 15 v 13 prior
  • (CN) Report presented to China President Xi last month showed that global anti-China sentiment is at the highest level since 1989 Tiananmen Square period – press
  • (CN) China received 104M domestic tourists over May 1-4th Labor Day holiday v 195M y/y; Tourism Rev CNY43.2B v CNY117.7B y/y – China Daily
  • (HK) Hong Kong Q1 Advance GDP Q/Q: -5.3% v -1.7%e; Y/Y: -8.9% v -6.4%e (overnight)

North America

  • UAL Reported to cut 30% of management and 30% of pilots in October –press
  • LB Outlines Go-Forward Strategy; Terminates previously announced transaction with Sycamore; To retain Pink and Victoria’s Secret brands
  • SHAK Reports Q1 $0.02 v $0.01e, Rev $143.2M v $146Me; SSS -12.8% (-29% in March)
  • SBUX Over 85% of co-operated stores to reopen this week, will not have dine-in services for now – financial press
  • (VE) Venezuela Pres Maduro: US is involved in invasion attempt, SIlvercorp USA was in charge of attack; 2 US citizens are among those detained on Monday

Europe

  • (DE) Germany States to reopen schools for all grades on rotating shift basis, to reopen large shops from May 11th, to allow Bundesliga soccer league to resume from May 15th under strict conditions – press
  • SAP.DE Company has identified that some of its cloud products do not meet one or several contractually agreed or statutory IT security standards at present; affects 9% of customers
  • (UK) Apr Auto sales at the lowest level since 1946 – SMMT

Levels as of 1:15ET

  • Hang Seng +0.7%; Shanghai Composite closed; Kospi closed; Nikkei225 closed; ASX 200 +1.5%
  • Equity Futures: S&P500 +0.9%; Nasdaq100 +0.8%, Dax +0.6%; FTSE100 +1.5%
  • EUR 1.0917-1.0899; JPY 106.78-106.52; AUD 0.6456-0.6418; NZD 0.6069-0.6044
  • Commodity Futures: Gold -0.4% at $1,706/oz; Crude Oil +6.5% at $21.73/brl; Copper +0.5% at $2.33/lb
Previous articleEuro-Zone’s Sentix Investor Confidence Improved In May
Next articleUS-China Strains Ease – For Now, At Least – link
Trade The News
http://www.tradethenews.com/
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.