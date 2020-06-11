For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Silver rose 3.32% against the USD and closed at USD18.34 per ounce.
In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 18.16, with silver trading 0.98% lower against the USD from yesterday’s close.
The pair is expected to find support at 17.76, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 17.36. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 18.48, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 18.80.
- advertisement -
The white metal is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.