For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Gold declined 0.85% against the USD and closed at USD1769.00 per ounce, as the US Dollar strengthened and as investors opted for cash.

In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 1770.90, with gold trading 0.11% higher against the USD from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1757.97, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1745.03. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1789.97, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1809.03.

The yellow metal is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.