For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Gold rose 0.16% against the USD and closed at USD1774.60 per ounce, amid surge in new coronavirus cases.

In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 1772.10, with gold trading 0.14% lower against the USD from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1764.53, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1756.97. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1779.63, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1787.17.

The yellow metal is showing convergence with its 20 Hr moving average and trading below its 50 Hr moving average.