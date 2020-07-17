For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Gold declined 0.92% against the USD and closed at USD1797.30 per ounce, amid strength in the US Dollar.

In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 1797.10, with gold trading marginally lower against the USD from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1789.17, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1781.23. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1809.97, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1822.83.

The yellow metal is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.