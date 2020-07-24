For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Gold rose 0.95% against the USD and closed at USD1887.20 per ounce, as the US dollar weakened and amid rising US-China trade tensions.

In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 1888.00, with gold trading marginally higher against the USD from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1868.17, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1848.33. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1902.77, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1917.53.

The yellow metal is showing convergence with its 20 Hr moving average and trading above its 50 Hr moving average.