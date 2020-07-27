For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Gold rose 2.18% against the USD and closed at USD1927.20 per ounce on Friday, as rising tensions between the US-China raised demand for the safe haven metal.

In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 1952.90, with gold trading 1.33% higher against the USD from Friday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1905.80, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1858.70. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1977.50, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 2002.10.

The yellow metal is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.