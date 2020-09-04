USD/CAD is steady on Friday, shortly after key job releases on both sides of the border. Early in the North American session, the pair is trading at 1.3093, down 0.25% on the day.

The focus is on job numbers, as both Canada and the US have just released key employment data for August. The most important of these readings, US Nonfarm Employment Change, came in at 1.371 million, very close to the forecast of 1.375 million. This was certainly a relief, as the ADP Nonfarm Payroll report came in at 428 thousand, well short of the estimate of 1.25 million.

The US unemployment rate sparkled, dropping to 8.4%, down from 10.2% beforehand and well below the estimate of 9.8%. This marks the first unemployment rate in single digits since the March reading of 4.4%, which was a pre-pandemic release. Wage growth also impressed, climbing from 0.2% to 0.4%. This figure easily beat the forecast of 0.0%.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Over in Canada, the numbers weren’t as stellar as in the US, but nevertheless were decent. The economy created 245.8 thousand jobs, a bit short of the forecast of 262.5 thousand. The unemployment rate fell to 10.1%, down from 10.9% beforehand. The forecast stood at 10.2%.

USD/CAD Technical