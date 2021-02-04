Thu, Feb 04, 2021 @ 05:27 GMT
Home Contributors Fundamental Analysis Memes Fades, Ethereum Rocks, USD Stays Firm

Memes Fades, Ethereum Rocks, USD Stays Firm

By Ashraf Laidi

Indices attempt a recovery in a quiet day, dominated by sharp rallies in cryptrocurrencies and solid bounce in bond yields. The enthusiasm for meme stocks collapsed on Tuesday in a 60% drop in GME and 8% decline in silver. Below is the charts highlighting the latest record-breaking run by Ethereum, overshadowing the gains in other cryptos. Ethereum is +1093% since Jan 2020 vs Bitcoin’s +374% and +72% and 10% respectively since Jan 2021.

As we highlighted early on, the meme stock madness led to some equity market liquidation on fear of hedge funds blowing up, or having to sell winners to raise cash. There has been a clear inverse correlation between broader equities and meme stocks in the past week and with the craze crashing down, the market has quickly bounced back. As we wrote earlier in the week, this was just a thing that happened, not a sign of an imminent change in the market or the economy.

What’s more of a puzzle is the US dollar, which was strong again on Tuesday even as risk appetite picked up. It’s still early and it could be flows but we’re seeing stronger signs of the death of the old ‘risk trade’. There is increasing evidence that US growth is going to outperform in 2021 and 2022; closing the covid output gap well ahead of others. With the US continuing to pile on fiscal stimulus, there’s a very good chance the Fed is the first to hike.

Ashraf Laidihttp://ashraflaidi.com/
Ashraf Laidi is an independent strategist and trader, founder of Intermarket Strategy Ltd and author of "Currency Trading & Intermarket Analysis". He is the former chief global strategist at City Index / FX Solutions, where he focused on foreign exchange and global macro developments pertaining to central bank policies, sovereign debt and intermarket dynamics. Ashraf had also served as Chief Strategist at CMC Markets, where he headed a global team of analysts and led seminars and trainings in four continents. His insights on currencies and commodities won him several #1 rankings with FXWeek and Reuters. Prior to CMC Markets, Laidi monitored the performance of a multi-FX portfolio at the United Nations, assessed sovereign and project investment risk with Hagler Bailly and the World Bank, and analyzed emerging market bonds at Reuters. Laidi also created the first 24-hour currency web site for traders and researchers alike on the eve of the creation of the euro. Laidi's analysis of currency markets stand out based on his distinct style in bridging the fundamental and technical aspects of the markets. Laidi regularly appears on CNBC TV (US, Europe, Arabia and Asia/Pacific), Bloomberg TV (US, Asia/Pacific, France and Spain), BNN, PBSs Nightly Business Report, and BBC. His insights also appear in the Financial Times, the Wall Street Journal and Barrons. He has given numerous interviews and lectures in Arabic, French, and to audiences spanning from Canada, Central America and Asia/Pacific.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.