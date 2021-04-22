Thu, Apr 22, 2021 @ 04:41 GMT
Home Contributors Fundamental Analysis Fed Monitor: Too Early for the Outcome-Based Fed to Change Rhetoric

Fed Monitor: Too Early for the Outcome-Based Fed to Change Rhetoric

By Danske Bank

Key takeaways

  • We expect the Fed to keep monetary policy and policy signals unchanged. It is one of the interim meetings without updated forecasts and dots.
  • The Fed is outcome-based and not forecast-based and will not change rhetoric until they see the strong economic data.
  • Based on our very positive US macro outlook, we continue to see the Fed moving in a more hawkish direction later this year. It may happen already in June or July but more likely in September.
  • We continue to expect actual tapering will start in January 2022 (pace: USD20bn per meeting). We expect the first rate hike in H1 2023. Risk is tilted towards a more hawkish Fed (faster tapering pace and the first rate hike in 2022).
  • The April FOMC is not expected to have any significant impact on the US bond market. We have a 2.0% six months target for 10Y UST yields.
  • We do not expect the Fed meeting will have a significant impact on EUR/USD. With EUR/USD at 1.20 and our strategic view on real dollar yields, we see the surprise potential as being pro-US, towards a hawkish Fed and stronger USD in 2021.

Full report in PDF.

 

Danske Bankhttp://www.danskebank.com/danskeresearch
This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

