Thu, Apr 22, 2021 @ 17:45 GMT
Home Contributors Fundamental Analysis Flash: ECB Review: Not a 'Significant' Meeting

Flash: ECB Review: Not a ‘Significant’ Meeting

By Danske Bank

Key takeaways

  • The ECB meeting concluded today was not a ‘significant’ meeting, with no new signals leaving many decisions for the June meeting. Near term growth outlook was ‘titled to the downside’ while the medium term growth risk was ‘broadly balanced’. The latter has paved the way for a lower PEPP volume to be agreed at the June meeting.
  • Regarding the PEPP implementation, there are still a number of outstanding questions. While Lagarde emphasised we should not focus on the weekly figure, but rather on the monthly figures, it remains unclear if the increase we have seen (when corrected for trading days) is the full amount of ‘significantly’. We expect so and do not expect higher volume.
  • Rates traded in a tight range through the press conference. Initially a minor sell-off on the back of the 16 March comment of significantly higher volume which was reversed as Lagarde said that ECB and Fed are ‘not on the same page’.
  • On the EUR/USD, this notion of the regional differences between the Fed and the ECB sent EUR/USD lower. Despite general global optimism, in an FX perspective it is not necessary to see ECB as a laggard to Fed. EUR/USD fell 30pips from today’s highs to around 1.2030.

Economic, inflation outlook and financing conditions

The economic and inflation outlook were broadly as expected. The economic activity should record a ‘firm rebound’ in the course of 2021 on the back of the vaccination campaign. At the same time, fiscal policy measures supported firms and households. ECB saw signs of bottoming out in services albeit ‘restrictions on mobility and social interaction still limit activity in the services sector’. On the inflation side, we did not see any news. Inflation continues to be driven by transitory and base effects this year while underlying inflation is still subdued. ECB did take note of the rise in market based inflation expectations. Financing conditions ‘remained broadly stable recently… but risks to wider financing conditions remain’. Lagarde did also highlight the expected tightening of credit standards by banks as shown in the recent bank lending survey.

PEPP – looking for June

As we discussed in our ECB Preview-An appetizer for the June meeting, 15 April, today’s meeting was mainly an appetizer for the discussions in June. We see the current monetary policy stance as paving the way for ECB to reverse its bond buying to around EUR60bn/month during the summer period. There was no communication about what ‘significantly’ higher volumes means exactly. Lagarde said that tapering PEPP discussions was premature.

This means that at the June meeting the PEPP purchases will be set according to ECB new staff (inflation) projections and the financing conditions. As data has come in in line with expectations since the March meeting we expect the PEPP volume to revert to around EUR60bn/month.

Danske Bankhttp://www.danskebank.com/danskeresearch
This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.