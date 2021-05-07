Fri, May 07, 2021 @ 12:19 GMT
Home Contributors Fundamental Analysis US Dollar Wilts On Global Recovery Flow

US Dollar Wilts On Global Recovery Flow

By MarketPulse

Dollar dips ahead of NFP report

The US dollar abruptly changed direction once again overnight, the dollar index retreating 0.40% to 90.90, easing slightly in Asia today to 90.86. Ongoing global recovery hopes and sky-high Non-Farm Payroll expectations were behind the demise, helped along by US yields unexpectedly reducing as well. The euro was the primary beneficiary amongst the index components, EUR/USD rising 0.50% to 1.2067, lifting it clear of important support around 1.2000.

The commodity currencies were the primary beneficiaries of the US dollar rotation as commodity prices continued climbing overnight, notably platinum group metals, iron ore and copper. USD/CAD fell 0.95% to 1.2150, with the loonie seemingly unstoppable whilst the commodity rally flames burn high. Canadian labour market data could cause the USD/CAD to pause, but it is likely to be just that, a pause.

The AUD/USD and NZD/USD pairs rose 0.48% and 0.25% respectively overnight, with the China concerns of yesterday being quickly forgotten. AUD/USD remains hemmed in a 0.7800 to 0.7900 range despite a choppy week, with NZD/USD bouncing like a pinball between 0.7100 and 0.7300.

The same could also be said of the dollar index, which has not managed to break out of its 90.50 to 91.50 trading range despite the noise. Although the Chinese yuan has strengthened to 6.4600 today, dragging Asian currencies higher with it overnight, I am hesitant to jump on the bullish bandwagon. That requires a directional breakout of the trading ranges of the dollar index and commodity currencies, ex Canadian dollar. Hopefully, tonight’s US data will give us more insight.

 

MarketPulsehttps://www.marketpulse.com/
MarketPulse is a forex, commodities, and global indices research, analysis, and news site providing timely and accurate information on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.