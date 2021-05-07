Important Macroeconomic Statistics For The U.S. And Canada Are Expected Today. Volatility Will Increase Sharply

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

U.S. indices rose yesterday amid the expectations of positive unemployment statistics, which will be published today. Investors are again actively investing in the stocks financial and industrial companies with large cap, as a result the Dow Jones index is much stronger than other American indices.

European indices also followed the uptrend. Economic statistics in Europe are good – retail sales are rising faster than expected and manufacturing orders in Germany have doubled. Considering the US Treasury Department planning to redeem about $502 billion of Treasury bonds over the quarter, this situation will allow the euro to take a medium-term upward trend.

The situation on the oil market remains the same. OPEC+ countries have planned to increase oil production, but amid the raging coronavirus in Asia, there are concerns that demand for oil products may fall.

The gold price returned above $1800 per troy ounce, but analysts believe that the “yellow metal” will not be able to keep upward momentum, as it reflects fears about inflation in the US with a big delay.

Siemens AG, BMW AG, AbbVie Inc, Cigna Corp, Enbridge Inc. и Colgate-Palmolive Co. are reporting for Q1 2021 today.

Main market quotes:

S&P 500 (F) 4,201.62 +34.03 (+0.82%)

Dow Jones 34,548.53 +318.19 (+0.93%)

DAX 15,196.74 +25.96 (+0.17%)

FTSE 100 7,076.17 +36.87 (+0.52%)

USD Index 90.89 -0.42 (-0.46%)

Important events: