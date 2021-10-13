Bitcoin – Bullish Momentum Remains

Wed, Oct 13, 2021 @ 16:37 GMT
By MarketPulse

Profit-taking possible in the near-term

Bitcoin has been on an incredible run recently, one that may not come as a surprise to some, but that also begs the question, how much further can it go?

It has run into some resistance on approach to $60,000, a notable psychological resistance level and one that falls just ahead of the all-time high. So it’s not surprising that we’re seeing some resistance around these levels.

And while it may have plenty of momentum longer-term, near term indicators suggest it may be running a little thin. Perhaps the psychological barrier is proving a big test.

Even if it runs into resistance here, the daily chart suggests there’s plenty of momentum in the rally so a test of the record highs may not be far away and after that, it will get a lot more interesting.

A move below $53,500 may trigger a larger correction in the near term but given the recent trend, support may not be that far away, with the first real test then coming around $50,000.

 

This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.

