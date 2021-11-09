Tue, Nov 09, 2021 @ 14:32 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisEuro Shrugs as German Confidence Jumps

Euro Shrugs as German Confidence Jumps

By MarketPulse

The euro is drifting in the Tuesday session. Currently, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1590, up 0.03%.

German Economic Sentiment rebounds

German ZEW Economic Sentiment impressed in November, accelerating from 22.3 to 31.7. The index had been on a long slide since May, when it stood at a lofty 84.4 points, so the first rise in six months is significant. Financial market experts are optimistic about economic conditions in the next six months and expect growth to expand, but also expect high inflation levels to ease. The eurozone release was similar to what we saw in Germany, climbing from 21.0 to 25.9, also its first rise since May. The euro didn’t gain any ground despite the strong ZEW Economic Sentiment reports. This could be a reflection of growing concern over surging Covid cases across Europe and the potential return of health restrictions.

Investors will be listening carefully as ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks at an ECB forum. The ECB remains in dovish mode and Lagarde reiterated last week that the ECB had no plans to raise rates prior to 2023. The November ZEW Economic Sentiment releases, which project that inflation will ease, is in sync with the ECB’s position that high inflation is temporary and will cool off.

The dovish stance of the ECB is weighing on the euro, as are tensions over Brexit. Specifically, the UK wants to reopen the Northern Ireland Protocol and change the trade rules affecting the movement of goods between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK. Prime Minister Johnson has threatened to suspend the Protocol if no agreement is reached with the Europeans. Such a move would certainly trigger retaliation from the EU and could shake up the euro and the pound.

EUR/USD Technical

  • There are resistance lines at 1.1618 and 1.1669
  • 1.1515 is the next support level. Below, we find support at 1.1463

MarketPulsehttps://www.marketpulse.com/
MarketPulse is a forex, commodities, and global indices research, analysis, and news site providing timely and accurate information on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.