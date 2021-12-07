World Stock Indices Have Demonstrated Growth SInce The New Omicron Strain Turned Out To Be Less Dangerous Than Expected

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Omicron’s latest research suggests that the new strain of the coronavirus is less dangerous than expected. The US stock indices closed higher on Monday as easing concerns about the impact of the Omicron Covid-19 strain resumed investor views on cyclical and technology stocks. At the close of the stock exchange, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (US30) increased by 1.87%, the S&P 500 Index (US500) added 1.17% and the Nasdaq Composite Index (US100) increased by 0.93%.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the US Congress should not approve the Biden administration’s bill to increase subsidies for electric cars, saying that the proposal would worsen the country’s budget deficit.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) launched an investigation into Tesla’s solar panels due to their possible spontaneous self-burning. Shares of Lucid Group fell 5.1% yesterday after it was reported that SEC had sued the electric car maker Lucid over a deal that took the company public this summer.

The European stock market closed in the green area yesterday. Investors have started to move funds from safe-haven assets to the stock market as Omicron risks have decreased and stock prices are at good levels now. Germany’s DAX (DE40) increased by 1.4%, Britain’s FTSE 100 (UK100) added 1.54%, France’s CAC40 (FR40) gained by 1.5%, and Spain’s IBEX (ES35) jumped by 2.4%. In Germany, electricity prices are approaching a new record. Germany’s industrial production increased sharply by 2.8% last month, while analysts had expected a 0.8% increase.

The capitalization of the Airbus aircraft manufacturing group rose by 4.6%. The company’s helicopter division received an order to supply 26 helicopters for Saudi Arabia during French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Riyadh.

Carbon prices reached a new high of 81.64 euros per ton. Carbon is up nearly 150% this year.

China has eased its monetary policy by cutting reserve requirements for banks for the second time in 2021. The People’s Bank of China will cut the reserve requirement ratio for most banks by 0.5 percentage points next week.

Asia-Pacific stock markets rose in Tuesday’s trading, following the positive dynamics of US and European stock indexes. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index (JP225) gained 1.89%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng (HK50) jumped by 2.48%, and Australia’s ASX 200 (AU200) added 0.95%.

Shares of Japan’s largest bank, SoftBank, fell by 8% yesterday and decreased for the 7th straight day on the delisting of Didi and after the US Federal Trade Commission decided to block the sale of Arm to Nvidia.

Shares of Chinese real estate developer China Evergrande fell about 14% to a May 2010 low amid indications that China Evergrande may officially default. The company is due to pay investors about $10 billion in bonds in January.

The Russian ruble is falling since the US and European allies weigh sanctions targeting major Russian banks and officials if Russia begins the invasion of Ukraine. A video call between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin over the situation on the border with Ukraine will take place today.

Australia’s central bank expectedly kept its key interest rate at a record low of 0.1% and kept its bond-buying program unchanged. The stimulus program is scheduled to be cut in February 2022.

Main market quotes:

S&P 500 (F) (US500) 4,591.67 +53.24 (+1.17%)

Dow Jones (US30) 35,227.03 +646.95 (+1.87%)

DAX (DE40) 15,380.79 +210.81 (+1.39%)

FTSE 100 (UK100) 7,232.28 +109.96 (+1.54%)

USD Index 96.28 +0.16 (+0.17%)

