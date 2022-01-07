AUDUSD’s Progress Curbed by Ichimoku Cloud and MAs

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

AUDUSD is struggling to push further north of the 0.7300 mark as the 50- and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) along with the Ichimoku cloud are directing the pair lower. The overall bearish demeanour of the SMAs is defending the gradual drop in the pair.

The Ichimoku lines are not indicating a dominant directional drive in the pair, while the short-term oscillators are suggesting that negative momentum is growing in power. The MACD has nudged below its red trigger and zero threshold, while the RSI is falling in the bearish region. The stochastic oscillators’ negative charge is promoting additional downward moves in the pair.

If the price continues to glide lower, immediate downside hindrance could occur at the flattening blue Kijun-sen line at 0.7134 ahead of the 0.7082 barrier. Sustaining the bearish trajectory, sellers may then confront the critical 0.6963-0.7020 support foundation, which has safeguarded the broader positive structure since October 2020. From here, if the pair steers south of this boundary, it could target the 0.6900 mark, triggering considerable worries about further deterioration in the pair.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

To the upside, buyers are promptly challenged with the cloud, the adjacent red Tenkan-sen line at 0.7203 and the 50-day SMA at 0.7220. Ticking slightly higher, the congested obstacles being the cloud’s upper band at 0.7203 and the 100-day SMA at 0.7290 may cause some difficulty for bullish momentum to gain ignition. However, if buyers are triumphant, they could propel the price towards the 0.7370 high before aiming for the 200-day SMA at 0.7426.

Summarizing, AUDUSD’s positive forces are still losing power and the pair is adopting a neutral-to-bearish bias. That said, for bullish momentum to strengthen, the recent price bounce within the 06963-0.7020 base would need to push beyond the cloud and the 100-day SMA at 0.7290.