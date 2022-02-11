Fri, Feb 11, 2022 @ 16:11 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisUK Posts Mixed Data, But Not Bad for Pound

UK Posts Mixed Data, But Not Bad for Pound

By FxPro

The UK economy added 1% in the fourth quarter last year and is 6.5% higher than a year ago. The annual growth rate is declining as the low base effect fades away.

In December, industrial production added 0.3% and moved into growth territory compared to the same month a year earlier. These are signs that the Bank of England’s interest rate hike cycle has met the UK economy in pretty good shape.

The British pound has been gaining support in the last two days on the declines in the area of 1.35 GBPUSD despite the impressive upward thrust of the dollar. This dynamic is explained by the fact that the Bank of England has as much potential to tighten policy. Locally the pound looks like a decent competitor to the dollar.

The markets are pricing in that the Bank of England may raise the rate by 50 points at one of the following meetings, keeping the policy tightening gap with the Fed. And this is good news for the pound, which could also help reduce inflationary pressures.

FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.