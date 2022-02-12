All Eyes on Canadian Inflation Rate as U.S. Prices Soar

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Canada’s January inflation report will be the headline event next week after another acceleration in the U.S. numbers. The Canadian CPI year-over-year growth rate is expected to have ticked down to 4.7% in January, little changed from December. Gasoline and home buying costs combined are expected to once again account for just under half of the headline price gain—as they did in December. Price growth is still being biased higher by so-called ‘base effects,’ or comparisons with a year ago when prices were lower and the pandemic economic impact was more severe. But price pressures have been broadening out into more goods as well. By our count, close to 60% of the consumer price basket has been running at more than 2% per year versus pre-pandemic levels.

Travel spending has deteriorated substantially since December and the employment count dropped sharply in January. But household purchasing power will have held up much better thanks to government support programs. Early indicators are pointing to a quick rebound in spending with containment measures easing into February. A resurgence in employment, strong household demand, and higher oil prices are expected to keep a floor under inflation growth in the near term, even as pandemic base effects ease. Given ongoing inflation pressure and the expectation that Omicron will ultimately have a temporary impact on labour markets, there is little reason for the Bank of Canada to delay rate hikes further. We expect a 25 basis point increase in March and could see a follow-up hike as soon as April.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Week ahead data watch: