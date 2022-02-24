Thu, Feb 24, 2022 @ 19:01 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisResearch Russia: The SWIFT Sanction Option

Research Russia: The SWIFT Sanction Option

By Danske Bank
  • Due to the situation in Ukraine there are speculations about a possible blocking of Russia on the SWIFT network.
  • This note explains briefly what SWIFT is and what blocking of Russia would mean.

In the wake of the Russian invasion of the Ukraine, western governments are contemplating a response toward Russia. Among the options being considered is excluding Russia from the SWIFT system and imposing sanctions on big Russian banks. We see a high likelihood that such actions will be adopted as they will be one of the most effective ways to hit the Russian economy.

SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) is an industry owned organisation based in Belgium that offers software and a secure resilient network for exchanging financial messages.

SWIFT was founded in 1973 and today more than 11.000 financial institutions in over 200 countries are reachable on the SWIFT network. Also large corporate customers, central banks and financial market infrastructures such as clearing houses, central counter parties securities exchanges etc. are connected to the SWIFT network.

The SWIFT network supports a wide range of financial messages such as customer payments, financial institution transfers, treasury markets, collection and cash letters, securities markets, trade-finance and cash management. In short, all types of financial transaction messages.

SWIFT as a company does not have the authority to make sanction decisions. These decisions rest solely with government bodies and applicable legislators.

Today there are already sanctions on two Russian banks and a number of individuals, these sanctions are not specific to SWIFT but SWIFT messages to/from these banks or banks where the sanctioned individuals are customers are stopped by the relevant banks.

In case the relevant authorities impose additional sanctions on Russia (i.e. blocking Russia from SWIFT) it would mean that all messages transported by the SWIFT network sent/received directly from a Russian entity would be blocked. This means that customers will not be able to receive funds or send funds to Russian banks and companies.

This morning we published Research Russia – Russia launches a full attack on Ukraine, 24 February, in which we go into more details on markets movements and what to follow from here.

Danske Bankhttp://www.danskebank.com/danskeresearch
This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.