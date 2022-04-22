Fri, Apr 22, 2022 @ 17:11 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisWeekly Economic & Financial Commentary: The Beige Book Paints a Clouded Outlook

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: The Beige Book Paints a Clouded Outlook

By Wells Fargo Securities

Summary

United States: Higher Mortgage Rates Begin to Bite

  • The sharp rise in mortgage rates appears to be slowing residential activity. Existing home sales fell 2.7% during March. Housing starts inched up 0.3% during March. However, single-family starts declined 1.7% during the month and single-family permits dropped 4.8%. The NAHB index fell two points to 77 in April. The Leading Economic Index (LEI) expanded 0.3% in March, reflecting slower-but-still positive economic growth.
  • Next week: Durable Goods (Tue), New Home Sales (Tue), GDP (Thu)

International: China’s Still Stumbling Economic Momentum

  • China’s economy started 2022 on a reasonable note as Q1 GDP rose 1.3% quarter-over-quarter, with manufacturing activity holding up quite well and services activity somewhat softer. However, March retail sales fell particularly sharply, while the ongoing impact of COVID lockdowns suggests April activity data could be even weaker. We forecast Chinese GDP growth of 4.9% for full-year 2022, but see the risk around that outlook as tilted to the downside.
  • Next week: Australia CPI (Wed), Sweden Policy Rate (Thu), Eurozone CPI (Fri)

Credit Market Insights: Student Loan Developments Are a Boost to Young Adult Balance Sheets

  • On Tuesday, the Department of Education announced another policy designed to bring student loan borrowers closer to debt forgiveness and ease their ability to pay off debts, affecting an estimated 3.6 million borrowers.

Topic of the Week: The Beige Book Paints a Clouded Outlook

  • The Fed’s Beige Book, released eight times per year, qualitatively reports on regional economic conditions. Although activity was generally solid over the survey period, this week’s report underscores a growing sense of uncertainty about the economy’s path in the coming months.

Full report here.

Wells Fargo Securitieshttp://www.wellsfargo.com/
Wells Fargo Securities Economics Group publications are produced by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, a U.S broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and the Securities Investor Protection Corp. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, distributes these publications directly and through subsidiaries including, but not limited to, Wells Fargo & Company, Wells Fargo Bank N.A, Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities International Limited. The information and opinions herein are for general information use only. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC does not guarantee their accuracy or completeness, nor does Wells Fargo Securities, LLC assume any liability for any loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions. Such information and opinions are subject to change without notice, are for general information only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sales of any security or as personalized investment advice. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC is a separate legal entity and distinct from affiliated banks and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company © 2010 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.