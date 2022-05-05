Thu, May 05, 2022 @ 15:55 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisGBPUSD Losing 2% after BoE with Next Big Stop as at Low...

GBPUSD Losing 2% after BoE with Next Big Stop as at Low as 1.2000

By FxPro

GBPUSD collapsed to 1.2380 by 2% or more than 230 pips from the start of the day on Thursday, with pressure intensifying after the Bank of England’s bank rate decision announcement.

As analysts had expected, the Bank of England raised the rate by 25 points to 1.0%. Three of the nine monetary policy committee members called for a 50-point increase at once, and there were hints in the comments that a 50-point increase could be an option at subsequent meetings.

At the same time, the Bank of England has worsened its economic outlook for 2023, expecting the economy to contract in response to tight financial conditions and the effects of high energy prices. The currency market sees the recession as a notable negative factor, putting pressure on medium and long-term interest rates.

After consolidating over the last few days and attempting a rebound yesterday after the FOMC, GBPUSD has moved sharply back down and updated to lows from June 2020, a strong bearish signal.

The pair runs the risk of slipping to 1.2000, an area proven to be the Pound’s last line of defence more than once in previous years, without much of a hurdle.

The significant support of the previous six years and the 161.8% Fibonacci target from the last declining momentum since late April are concentrated here.

FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.