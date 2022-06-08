Eurozone GDP finalized at 0.6% qoq in Q1, EU at 0.7% qoq

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone GDP grew 0.6% qoq in Q1, revised up from prior estimate of 0.3% qoq. EU GDP grew 0.7% qoq. Ireland (+10.8%) recorded the highest increase of GDP compared to the previous quarter, followed by Romania (+5.2%) and Latvia (+3.6%). Decreases were observed in Sweden (-0.8%), France (-0.2%) and Denmark (-0.1%).

Eurozone employment grew 0.6% qoq while EU employment grew 0.5% qoq. In the first quarter of 2022, Estonia (+3.5%), Latvia (+2.1%) and Portugal (+1.7%) recorded the highest growth of employment in persons compared with the previous quarter. Employment declined in Poland (-0.6%) and Croatia (-0.1%).

Full release here.