Eurozone GDP finalized at 0.6% qoq in Q1, EU at 0.7% qoq

Eurozone GDP grew 0.6% qoq in Q1, revised up from prior estimate of 0.3% qoq. EU GDP grew 0.7% qoq. Ireland (+10.8%) recorded the highest increase of GDP compared to the previous quarter, followed by Romania (+5.2%) and Latvia (+3.6%). Decreases were observed in Sweden (-0.8%), France (-0.2%) and Denmark (-0.1%).

Eurozone employment grew 0.6% qoq while EU employment grew 0.5% qoq. In the first quarter of 2022, Estonia (+3.5%), Latvia (+2.1%) and Portugal (+1.7%) recorded the highest growth of employment in persons compared with the previous quarter. Employment declined in Poland (-0.6%) and Croatia (-0.1%).

