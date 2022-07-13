Wed, Jul 13, 2022 @ 17:08 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisSterling Pares Losses after US CPI Jumps

Sterling Pares Losses after US CPI Jumps

MarketPulse
By MarketPulse

The British pound has taken investors for a ride today, as GBP/USD dropped sharply but has since recovered. In the North American session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.1856, down 0.28%. It has been a busy day on the economic calendar, with a host of UK releases and the US inflation report.

US inflation accelerates (again)

In the US, the long-sought-after inflation peak remains as elusive as ever. The June inflation report showed headline inflation rising to 9.1% YoY, up from 8.6% and above the 8.8% estimate. Core CPI ticked lower to 5.9%, down from 6.0%. Still, this was higher than the forecast of 5.7%. With inflation remaining at high levels, the path is clear for the Fed to fire at will in order to curb inflation. Just a few days ago, CME’s FedWatch pegged a 75bp hike at 93%, with a 7% chance of a 100bp move. The June inflation release has dramatically changed the FedWatch assessment, with a 53.6% of a 75bp move and 46.3% likelihood of a 100bp hike.

The British pound took a tumble immediately after the US inflation release, falling 0.76%. The pound has managed to claw back most of these losses, but the risk of the US dollar moving higher remains elevated, as a massive 100bp increase has become a very real possibility at the Fed meeting in late July.

Overshadowed by the dramatic US inflation report, UK indicators enjoyed a good day. GDP for May rose 0.5% MoM, bouncing back from a -0.2% reading in April and beating the estimate of 0.1%. Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production both ended a 3-month skid with monthly gains of 1.4% and 0.9%, respectively. Still, the bigger picture for the UK economy is not a rosy one, as a Bloomberg poll of economists indicated a 45% likelihood of the UK economy tipping into a recession in the next 12 months.

GBP/USD Technical

  • GBP/USD tested support at 1.1876 earlier in the North American session. Below, there is support at 1.1736
  •  GBP/USD faces resistance at 1.2025 and 1.2175

MarketPulse
MarketPulsehttps://www.marketpulse.com/
MarketPulse is a forex, commodities, and global indices research, analysis, and news site providing timely and accurate information on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.