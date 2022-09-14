Aussie Stabilizes after Freefall

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Australian dollar is licking its wounds today, after a brutal collapse on Tuesday. AUD/USD is trading at 0.6739 in the European session, up 0.12%.

US inflation sends USD soaring

On Tuesday, I noted that the Australian dollar had edged higher, thanks to decent consumer and business confidence data. That changed in a hurry after the US inflation report, and by the end of the day, AUD/USD had plunged an astounding 2.29%. The Aussie wasn’t alone, as the US dollar posted sharp gains against all the major currencies.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the US, investors were dismayed with the August inflation report, even though headline inflation fell to 8.3%, down from 8.5%, thanks to lower gasoline prices. The reading was well above the consensus of 8.0%, and core CPI rose to 6.3%, up from 5.9% and above the forecast of 6.1%. The markets reacted sharply to the news, as equity markets slumped and the US dollar was off to the races. The market response was a polar opposite to the July inflation report, when market euphoria sent the stock markets flying and the US dollar tumbling.

The latest inflation numbers have removed any expectations of a modest 50bp increase at the Fed’s meeting next week and have raised the possibility of a massive 100bp hike. The markets have priced in a 75bp increase at 60% and a 100bp rise at 40%, compared to 80% for 75bp and 20% for 100bp after the inflation report was released. I expect these odds to continue to fluctuate as we get closer to the September 21st meeting. Larry Summers, a former Treasury Secretary, said on Tuesday that the inflation report indicated that the US has a “serious inflation problem” and a 100bp move would “reinforce credibility”.

Market attention will shift to the Australian employment report on Thursday. The market consensus stands at 35.0 thousand for August, which would be a huge rebound after the -40.9 thousand reading in July. A strong release will make it easier for the RBA to remain aggressive as it continues to battle inflation. The RBA will be keeping a close eye on Consumer Inflation Expectations, which will also be released on Thursday. The index is expected to rise to 6.7% in August, up from 5.9% in July.

AUD/USD Technical